Transforming Farming Through Innovation $15 Million Call for Research Projects to Advance Farm Technologies

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN) is announcing its first open call for research and innovation projects to accelerate the adoption of smart agriculture practices in Canada.

Around the world, technologies like advanced sensors, imaging, remote monitoring, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and blockchain are changing the face of modern farming.

Canada is becoming a global leader in advanced and emerging technologies for food and agriculture, thanks to a partnership between the federal government, Alberta Innovates, and a host of colleges, research institutions, large companies and small enterprises across the country.

CAAIN was launched in July 2019 with a mandate to bring together technology and agri-food companies to create new solutions that improve competitiveness, drive growth in both sectors and create jobs. The network was created in response to a call for funding proposals in automation and digital technologies in the agriculture and agri-food sector under the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund collaborations and networks competition. Eight core partners across five provinces came together with the mission to create technological solutions for the most challenging problems facing Canada’s agri-food sector.

CAAIN’s core partners Alberta Innovates, the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre, Olds College, MDA Systems Ltd., Linamar Corp., Lakeland College, DOT Technology Corporation, and TrustBIX along with other private businesses and research institutions share in the $49.5 million contribution from the Strategic Innovation Fund.

CAAIN’s $15 million call for proposals will focus on automation and digital technology opportunities that contribute to advancing the agri-food sector. Applicants can come from eligible industry partners, the not for profit sector and academic institutions. Successful proposals will demonstrate economic impact and value for Canada’s agri-food industry. All projects will require at least two small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) partners.

Full details on project eligibility and other conditions of the competition may be found at caain.ca.

“The Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network will help our farms grow and compete in the global marketplace. Our government is acting to maintain its global leadership in agriculture, while also helping to create and maintain highly skilled jobs across the country by in Canadian agricultural innovation.”

Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Research is a critical piece of modern agriculture. These types of investments will help develop cutting-edge automation technologies that will create practical outcomes for Alberta’s farmers and ranchers. This research will drive innovation, ensuring that we continue to grow a sector that’s so important to families across Alberta and our economy.”

Hon. Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Demand is growing for Canada to help feed a hungry planet, and our new technologies, approaches and processes, in conjunction with meaningful partnerships, will strengthen our agricultural sector and help meet that demand. The CAAIN network will build on innovation within the agricultural sector by bringing technology to market, applying data and new problem-solving technologies like artificial intelligence, and identifying opportunities for collaboration across the value chain between sectors.”

Laura Kilcrease, Chair, CAAIN Board of Directors

Cornelia Kreplin, DVM, PhD

Interim CEO

CAAIN

780.450.5563

[email protected]

Eric Morin, CMP

Manager, Communications and Marketing

CAAIN

780.405.3742

[email protected]