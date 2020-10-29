Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis Charged w/ Punching His GF In The Face!!

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman and criminal mischief, according to police.

The woman was identified as Davis’s girlfriend, and she told police she went to visit him and they got into a verbal dispute. The baller then allegedly hit her in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone, and broke its screen, Detective Sophia Mason said in a statement.

She says all of this happened as her young son watched on.

Davis was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Raptors told PIX11 they “are aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

The 23-year-old is still in custody and awaiting arraignment.

Davis appeared in 72 games as a rookie in 2019-20 and averaged 7.5 points in nearly 17 minutes per game, and shot 38.8% from three while earning All-Rookie second-team honors.