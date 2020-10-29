Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis Charged w/ Punching His GF In The Face!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman and criminal mischief, according to police.

The woman was identified as Davis’s girlfriend, and she told police she went to visit him and they got into a verbal dispute. The baller then allegedly hit her in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone, and broke its screen, Detective Sophia Mason said in a statement.

