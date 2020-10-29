The’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year’ quiz

The 2020 NFL season has not been kind to the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady off to pewter-er pastures, the Patriots have stumbled to a 2-4 start. That puts them 2.5 games back of the Buffalo Bills, who just so happen to be their opponent this Sunday. The season isn’t over yet, of course, but Bill Belichick and company may already be looking ahead to 2021. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore’s name has reportedly come up in trade talks. That doesn’t mean a Gilmore trade is imminent, but October sure is an odd time for an NFL player to be selling his house. The trade deadline is this Tuesday, so we should have a better understanding of both Gilmore’s future and New England’s plans by early next week.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The AP began handing out its Defensive Player of the Year Award to the NFL’s most outstanding defender in 1971. As mentioned, Gilmore took home the trophy last year, making him just the fifth defensive back to win DPOY in the 21st century. So with that all in mind, how many of the NFL DPOYs can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!