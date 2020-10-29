The CW Premiere Dates 2021: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Superman & Lois’ and More

The CW will be ringing in 2021 with a bang and a vengeance. The network on Thursday announced January/February premiere dates for nearly a dozen delayed returning favorites, including The Flash, Riverdale, Charmed and Batwoman, as well as anticipated freshman entries Superman & Lois and the Jared Padalecki-headlined Walker.

As previously reported, COVID-related production delays forced The CW to push its traditional fall launch to 2021.

In making its schedule announcement, The CW also confirmed that it has acquired the Canadian supernatural drama Trickster, to air Tuesdays-at-9 pm beginning Jan. 12.

Returning dramas being held for Spring/Summer 2021 include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and Supergirl. Rookie series Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah are also being targeted for that time frame .

Scroll down for a snapshot of The CW’s midseason rollout plan:

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (New Cycle Premiere)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories (One-Hour Season Premiere)

9 pm TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

8 pm Batwoman (Season Premiere)

9 pm TBD

MONDAY, JAN. 18

8 pm All-American (Season Premiere)

9 pm TBD

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

8 pm Riverdale (Season Premiere)

9 pm Nancy Drew (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

8 pm WALKER (Series Premiere)

9 pm Legacies (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

9 pm Charmed (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 8

9 pm Black Lightning (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

8 pm The Flash (Season Premiere)

9 pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)