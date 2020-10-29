The Crown’s Season 4 Trailer Is Truly Heartbreaking

Talking about Diana in another scene, the Queen Mother (Marion Bailer) says, “In time, she will give up her fight and bend as they all do.” Helena Bonham Carter‘s Princess Margaret chimes in, adding that if she doesn’t bend, “she will break.” Dark stuff.

Toward the end, we see dramatic glimpses at huge fights between Diana and Charles, his affair with Camila Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennel) and Thatcher’s ultimate downfall.

Phew! Did you catch all that?

As the official Netflix description for season four says, the new season begins in the late 1970s through 1990, an “increasingly divided” time for the royal family. The cast also includes Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie as Prince Edward, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Stephen Boxer as Denis Thatcher, Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher and Freddie Fox as Mark Thatcher.