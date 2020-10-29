Texans shut down facilities after player tests positive for COVID

The Houston Texans have shut down team facilities after a player tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

Fortunately for the Texans (and the league as a whole), they are set to be on their bye week, so they will have two weeks to try and make sure the team hasn’t experienced an outbreak. The team is currently performing contact tracing and is doing a deep clean of the facilities to ensure the spread can be contained as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The NFL continues to have a cat-and-mouse relationship with COVID-19, as each time the league thinks it’s out, a new positive test pulls them back in. So far, teams testing positive has only resulted in schedules changing as opposed to the season being shortened or in jeopardy of not finishing at all. But the repeated positive tests is a big reason why the NFL is considering a bubble for the playoffs, similar to what the MLB did for their postseason (though Justin Turner seemingly managed to pop that bubble right before they had finished).