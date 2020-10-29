Target counts down to Black Friday with weekly ads and deals that start today

It feels like it’s Black Friday already today with a bunch of retailers kicking off early Black Friday sales before we’re even into the month of November. We’ve just got word about Best Buy’s Black Friday sale and we know Walmart’s Black Friday plans already. Not to be left behind, Target has now also revealed how it plans to tackle the holiday shopping season this year.

Instead of dropping one big Black Friday ad like in years gone by, Target is opting to release a weekly ad of early Black Friday deals each week in the run-up to the big day itself. The first ad is now available with deals slated to be available from November 1, though many can be shopped right now as outlined below.

Deals worth considering

Target’s early Black Friday deals are focused heavily on Amazon devices so far with many deals matching the Prime-exclusive sales we saw during Prime Day a couple of weeks ago so it’s a great chance to grab those if you missed out. It is also matching a few of the best deals we’re seeing at other retailers. Check out Target’s best current Black Friday deals below.

Target is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer saves you $45 instantly and matches the Show 5’s Prime Day price. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It’s also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more. An extra $5 gets you a Blink Mini camera thrown in, too. $44.99 at Target Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It’s back down to its all-time low price right now. $18.99 at Target The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose’s lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they’re on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life. $199.99 at Target The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we’ve yet seen on the 2020 streaming device. $17.99 at Target The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Target which is a match for the new low price it set during Prime Day. $9.99 at Target Various colorways of the well-reviewed Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II are now $30 off at Amazon while supplies last. They let you take calls hands-free, play music wirelessly, and listen for up to 8 hours on a single charge. $79.99 at Target With better motion detection, and improved compatibility with faster, modern Wi-Fi networks, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful battery-operated video doorbell. This is its best price drop yet at $60 off. $139.99 at Target

Target Black Friday dates and times

Every Thursday through Saturday before Black Friday Target will be previewing the upcoming week’s early Black Friday deals with a mini ad. You can see the first round of deals now with availability until November 7.

Target hasn’t announced its hours for Black Friday yet but we do know that its stores will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day. With the early deals promotions going on in the run-up, you might be able to get all of your holiday shopping done without needing to head into a store on November 27. Keep your eyes on our Target Black Friday guide for the latest info.

Get prepared

Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don’t worry. We’re helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year’s biggest shopping sale as it becomes available.