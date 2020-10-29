Tamar Braxton: I’ve Considered Suicide Several Times!!

Tamar Braxton has opened up about her recent suicide attempt — she says it was not the first time she contemplated ending her life.

“There’s been a time when I wanted to,” Braxton told Tamron Hall, “but this is the first time I [acted on it].” She continued, “It’s been a lot of dark, hard times. I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”

In the interview, she also denied claims by ex-boyfriend David Adefeso that she physically abused him.

“I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship,” she said. “And not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship.” She added, “I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she explained. “He has a camera in his car.”

Adefeso has since clamied that Tamar destroyed the footage that he had of the assult — so he will not be able to provide receipts to back up his claims.