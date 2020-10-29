Tamar Braxton Claps Back at David Adefeso for Accusing Her of Destroying Video Evidence

WENN/FayesVision

The drama between Tamar Braxton and ex-fiance David Adefeso doesn’t show any sign of ending anytime soon. After David’s rep claimed that the R&B singer destroyed footage of their previous incident, Tamar took to Twitter to shut down the claims.

Pointing out that David has been inconsistent when it comes to his statements about their alleged physical altercation, Tamar wrote on Wednesday, October 28, “somebody @ this man that according to the court documents he filed.. he states that he has the footage backed up..so is he lying to y’all or the police? Cause he sure lied about domestic violence & the 30k in damages when @tmz he said it was 1600 then 7500? Make it make sense.”

The “Braxton Family Value” star added in a separate tweet, “I swear I just wanted to tell my truth and maintain my integrity even while being talked about and lied on and constantly attacked for months while I’ve said nothing. I’m being dragged to court from someone who said ‘they love me’ for a restraining order and we have NO CONTACT!”

She went on to say, “As a victim of domestic violence, I take domestic violence accusations seriously,” insisting that “DAVID was NOT& IS NOT a VICTIM!” She then alleged, “I wish he had some type of integrity for me and keep whatever happened in our relationship private. I am trying to heal and move on and i wish he would stop this.”

Prior to this, his rep claimed to TMZ that Tamar destroyed his camera to make sure that there’s no video evidence. The rep also said that David’s dashcam only captured front and back views from the car while anything inside the car was not recorded. The rep accused Tamar of knowing the fact very well.

The report also detailed the damage that David allegedly had to suffer from the altercation. Previously, it was reported that the brutal fight cost David upwards of $1,600 as his property was destroyed. Now, he claimed that Tamar made him pay $7,500 for other damage in the violent event.

Tamar and David split earlier this year, and it didn’t take long for their breakup to turn nasty after the latter filed for restraining order against Tamar, who was accused of punching “him so hard” when he was driving, to the point where he “almost crashed his car,” amid domestic violence concerns.