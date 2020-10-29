Taco Bell growth helps Yum beat comparable sales estimates By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of mixed fried and grilled chicken is seen in this picture illustration



() – Yum Brands Inc (N:) reported a smaller-than-expected drop in comparable sales on Thursday, helped by a spike in online orders for its tacos as pandemic fears kept customers at home.

Fast-food chains, including Yum and rivals McDonalds (N:) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (N:), have been benefiting from earlier investments in their digital presence, as online orders jumped, especially when dining rooms were closed at the height of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“For the second consecutive quarter, digital sales increased by more than $1 billion over the prior year and set a single quarter record of $4 billion,” Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs said.

Net income rose about 11% to $283 million in the third quarter, as Yum recorded $8 million of pre-tax income due to the change in fair value of its investment in food delivery firm Grubhub Inc (N:).

Yum said it disposed its investment in Grubhub, a food delivery app it invested in over two years ago, during the quarter for $206 million.

Grubhub will likely be bought by European online food-ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (AS:) for $6.9 billion.

Yum’s comparable sales fell 2% for the KFC owner in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but beat the average analyst estimate of a 3.74% slide, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Taco Bell posted comparable sales growth of 3%, well above the estimate of a 1.75% rise.

At Pizza Hut, the company’s pizza chain that has long been grappling with stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) and others, comparable sales were down 3% and slipped 4% at KFC.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.01 per share, compared with the estimate of 80 cents.

Total revenue rose about 8% to $1.45 billion.