Taco Bell growth helps Yum beat comparable sales estimates By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of mixed fried and grilled chicken is seen in this picture illustration

() – Yum Brands Inc (N:) reported a smaller-than-expected drop in comparable sales on Thursday, helped by a spike in online orders for its tacos as pandemic fears kept customers at home.

Fast-food chains, including Yum and rivals McDonalds (N:) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (N:), have been benefiting from earlier investments in their digital presence, as online orders jumped, especially when dining rooms were closed at the height of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“For the second consecutive quarter, digital sales increased by more than $1 billion over the prior year and set a single quarter record of $4 billion,” Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs said.

Net income rose about 11% to $283 million in the third quarter, as Yum recorded $8 million of pre-tax income due to the change in fair value of its investment in food delivery firm Grubhub Inc (N:).

Yum said it disposed its investment in Grubhub, a food delivery app it invested in over two years ago, during the quarter for $206 million.

Grubhub will likely be bought by European online food-ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (AS:) for $6.9 billion.

Yum’s comparable sales fell 2% for the KFC owner in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but beat the average analyst estimate of a 3.74% slide, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Taco Bell posted comparable sales growth of 3%, well above the estimate of a 1.75% rise.

At Pizza Hut, the company’s pizza chain that has long been grappling with stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) and others, comparable sales were down 3% and slipped 4% at KFC.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.01 per share, compared with the estimate of 80 cents.

Total revenue rose about 8% to $1.45 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR