T.I. Agrees With Lil Durk: Birkin Bags Are A WASTE OF MONEY!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

All over social media, there has been rising chatter regarding the ultra-luxurious Hermès Birkin bag, has reported. Some claim that women in rap have deteriorated the value of the rare handbag. 

Most notably, Cardi B and Offset have both been outspoken on the topic, claiming that Cardi, and other rappers flex their Birkins, are adding value to the purse. 

But others, like T.I. and Lil Durk, would rather never hear about Birkin bags again.

