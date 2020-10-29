T.I. Agrees With Lil Durk: Birkin Bags Are A WASTE OF MONEY!!

All over social media, there has been rising chatter regarding the ultra-luxurious Hermès Birkin bag, has reported. Some claim that women in rap have deteriorated the value of the rare handbag.

Most notably, Cardi B and Offset have both been outspoken on the topic, claiming that Cardi, and other rappers flex their Birkins, are adding value to the purse.

But others, like T.I. and Lil Durk, would rather never hear about Birkin bags again.

Durk wrote on IG, “I just got her property she ain’t want a Birkin.”. He, and his girlfriend India Royale, would prefer to invest their cash rather than recklessly spending it on a purse.

TI agreed, commenting, “Now…. THIS more like it!!!” The King of the South, who is set to go up against Jeezy on Verzuz next month, on IG.

