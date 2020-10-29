Supercars’ stars furious after sudden cancellation of Adelaide 500

The Supercars community has reacted with anger at the decision by the South Australian government to scrap the Adelaide 500.

The biggest race on the calendar after the Bathurst 1000, the Adelaide street race has been part of the Supercars schedule for two decades.

Last night the South Australian Tourism Commission announced it would not renew the contract for 2021, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-time series champion Mark Skaife said the decision to cancel the race was short-sighted.

“It is one of Australia’s biggest sporting events and, at a time when hospitality and tourism is being smashed by the pandemic, it is a Government decision that is extraordinary,” Skaife told ABC Radio.

“I’d love him [Premier Steven Marshall] to reconsider the future of the event because it’s so important for the Australian sporting landscape.

“I am absolutely gobsmacked.”

Former Bathurst champion Nick Percat, who won in Adelaide in 2016, was born in the South Australian capital and echoed Skaife’s disbelief.

“F1 put Adelaide on the map, Supercars took that over and held one of the biggest events in the nation and created jobs and massive revenue for the state, motorsport is engrained in SA and will be sorely miss(ed),” he tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone involved in helping make the event happen.

“The reason I wanted to be a Supercars driver was because of the Adelaide 500 … F U to the idiot who made this decision.”

Garth Tander, who won this year’s Bathurst 1000 with Shane van Gisbergen, was another to lament the event’s passing.

“Such a terrible shame to hear the news that the Adelaide 500 is no more,” he tweeted.

“World class event for over 20 years. I’d imagine the SA government will only realise what they had after it’s gone.

“Feel for those that poured their heart and soul into it for all those years.

Series champion, Scott McLaughlin, who’s now in the United States ahead of his IndyCar campaign in 2021, said the loss of the event was disappointing.

Very sad to wake up to news of the Adelaide 500 getting axed,” he wrote.

“One of best events of the year. Some awesome memories over the years there. Made my debut, dropped an f bomb on live TV and won twice, made even better by the thousands of fans that would cheer you on each day! Sad.”