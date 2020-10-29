Supercars, Adelaide Superloop 500 set to be scrapped in 2021

The Adelaide Superloop 500 is set to be scrapped from the Supercars calendar due to the financial implications brought about by the impact of COVID-19.

The State Government and South Australian Tourism Commission will reportedly announce the Superloop Adelaide 500 will not go ahead in 2021, and will not sign-on to host in future years.

The race, usually held in March, had previously been postponed until October in a bid to prepare facilities but that date has now been scrapped altogether.

At its peak, this event attracted around 300,000 fans across the four days of racing, but has been in steady decline in recent years.

The Adelaide race has been in operation since 1999 and has been the Supercars’ season opener since 2002. Just over 200,000 people attended the event last year, its lowest figure in 17 years.

Figures from the Commission last year said “the 2019 Superloop Adelaide 500 achieved a record economic benefit of $45.9 million injected into the South Australian economy, with 15,200 interstate visitors travelling to South Australia to attend the event and the creation of 435 new full-time equivalent jobs.”

The Advertiser reports that an official announcement is imminent.

“The Superloop Adelaide 500 has been an event icon for over 20 years, and this decision was made with careful consideration,” South Australian Premier Steven Marshall told The Advertiser.

“COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for the events sector, and the uncertainty and other factors became an insurmountable hurdle in the plight to deliver a successful race.

“South Australia sets the benchmark for delivering world-class events, and we will continue to invest in this space to create local jobs.

“We remain a strong supporter of motorsports and will move swiftly to assess all options for motorsport future events.”