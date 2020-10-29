Summer Walker Begs Willow Smith to Talk to Her and End Their Feud

Instagram

It seems the ‘Playing Games’ singer desperately wants be friends with the 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and become a part of her close circle.

Summer Walker was desperate to make friends with Willow Smith. In her new post on Instagram Stories, the “Playing Games” singer told her followers, “Someone tell @willowsmith to stop acn bushi and lets me friends lol.”

Details of what went down between the two are unclear. Back in May this year, 24-year-old Summer revealed she was snubbed by the 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

As Summer posted a video of her practicing yoga, a fan told her to do a joint yoga and meditation session together with Willow Smith. Summer said the “Whip My Hair” hitmaker was not interested in befriending her. “lol she won’t talk to me,” so Summer claimed.

While Willow Smith often joined her family on Facebook show “Red Table Talk” as they tackled family problems and social issues such as racism and sexual consent, Summer Walker is dealing with a chaotic life as she faced countless backlashes over her controversial comments in the past.

She made tactless comments on various issues, blaming coronavirus outbreak on Chinese people’s “nasty” behavior, saying racism should be classified as a mental disorder, and mom-shaming people who feed their babies infant formula, among other things.

She was also embroiled in a war of words with boyfriend London Da Track‘s baby mamas on social media multiple times. After a year of on-and-off relationship, she called it quits with the producer a week ago.

Her music career was full of drama as well. She constantly sparked ire for being “lazy” when performing live on stage and “distant” with fans on her meet and greet. She defended herself and threatened to quit music, blaming it on the heavy criticisms and her battle with anxiety issues.