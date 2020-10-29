Starbucks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By .com

© . Starbucks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



.com – Starbucks (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Starbucks announced earnings per share of $0.51 on revenue of $6.20B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $6.05B.

Starbucks shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.18% from its 52 week high of $94.13 set on January 24. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 24.66% from the start of the year.

Starbucks shares gained 1.91% in after-hours trade following the report.

Starbucks follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Starbucks’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on Thursday, who reported EPS of $12.37 on revenue of $96.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $7.37 on revenue of $92.6B.

Visa A had beat expectations on Wednesday with fourth quarter EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $5.1B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $5B.

