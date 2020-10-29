Stabbing attack near Nice church leaves dead, wounded

The attack occurred near the Basilica of Notre-Dame de L’Assomption shortly after 9 a.m. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that three people were confirmed dead, and that the attacker repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbhar,” or “God is greatest” in Arabic.

According to Estrosi and to French media reports citing police sources, one of the three victims, a woman, had her throat slashed inside the church. The second victim, a man, was stabbed to death. The third known victim, another woman, was killed in a bar in front of the basilica where she had hidden.

The attacker was neutralized by French police and taken to hospital, according to media reports, and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin convened a crisis cell in Paris.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a gruesome beheading of a middle school teacher in the Paris suburbs who had shown his students caricatures of the prophet Muhammad. Estrosi told France’s BFM television that the throat slashing in the basilica bore a clear resemblance to to the beheading of Samuel Paty, the slain teacher.

It also recalled the July 2016 killing of Jacques Hamel, an 85-year-old priest who was in the midst of giving a mass in the small village of Saint Étienne du Rouvray when a terrorist slashed his throat.

The identity of the attacker in the Nice incident remains unknown.