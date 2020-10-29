Spotify had total Q3 revenue of &euro;1.97B, up 14% YoY, ARPU of &euro;4.19, down 10% YoY, with MAUs of 320M, up 29% YoY, and 144M paying subscribers, up 27% YoY (Anne Steele/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Anne Steele / Wall Street Journal:

Spotify had total Q3 revenue of €1.97B, up 14% YoY, ARPU of €4.19, down 10% YoY, with MAUs of 320M, up 29% YoY, and 144M paying subscribers, up 27% YoY  —  Listening time, revenue increased as use in cars and homes grew,nbsp; —  Spotify Technology SA moved past a slump that hit early in the pandemic …

