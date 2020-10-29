Anne Steele / Wall Street Journal:
Spotify had total Q3 revenue of €1.97B, up 14% YoY, ARPU of €4.19, down 10% YoY, with MAUs of 320M, up 29% YoY, and 144M paying subscribers, up 27% YoY — Listening time, revenue increased as use in cars and homes grew,nbsp; — Spotify Technology SA moved past a slump that hit early in the pandemic …
