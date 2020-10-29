Southern Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By .com

© . Southern Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



.com – Southern reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Southern announced earnings per share of $1.22 on revenue of $5.62B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $6.36B.

Southern shares are down 8% from the beginning of the year, still down 17.92% from its 52 week high of $71.10 set on January 31. They are under-performing the which is up 1.25% from the start of the year.

Southern follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Southern’s report follows an earnings matched by American Electric Power on October 22, who reported EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $4.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $4.4B.

Enterprise Products Partners LP had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $0.51 on revenue of $6.92B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $7.12B.

