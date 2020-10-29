Slim Thug Slides In Megan Thee Stallion’s DMs After Lingerie Thirst Trap Pics

Slim Thug is shooting his shot at Megan Thee Stallion, has learned.

Slim has a reputation as one of the biggest flirts on Instagram, and yesterday he into Megan Thee Stallion’s comments.

This isn’t the first time the Houston rapper has attempted to shoot his shot at his fellow Texas hip hop colleague. In the past, Slim Thug commented heart eye emojis on Megan’s bikini, twerking, or lingerie pictures and her latest pose in a Savage x Fenty two-piece has grabbed his attention.

Look what he posted:

Check out Megan Thee Stallion showing off even more:.

Megan signed on as a Savage x Fenty ambassador, and so she often receives Rihanna’s goodies and tries them on for her millions of followers. But in the pic that Slim commented on, Meg was wearing a Fashionova bikini.

MEGAN THE STALLION PRACTICES TWERKING:

Many of Megan’s celebrity friends commented on the photo – but Slim’s was the thirstiest. He wrote, “Come yo fine ass home.” People jumped on the rapper for being thirsty, but this is something that he’s recently addressed.