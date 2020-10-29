Shopify Q3: revenue of $767.4M, up 96% YoY, vs $658M est., gross merchandise volume of $30.9B, up 109% YoY, ended Q3 with $6.12B in cash and equivalents (Larry Dignan/ZDNet)

Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Shopify Q3: revenue of $767.4M, up 96% YoY, vs $658M est., gross merchandise volume of $30.9B, up 109% YoY, ended Q3 with $6.12B in cash and equivalents — The company, which has been among the winners during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported third quarter revenue of $767.4 million, up 96% from a year ago,
