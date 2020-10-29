SEC Schools Set to Host Future NCAA Championship Events

55 minutes ago
SEC Staff
Several schools from the Southeastern Conference are slated to host preliminary rounds and final sites of NCAA Championships from 2023 through 2026.
The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.
The NCAA sports committees made the nearly 450 selections of host sites based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications. Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees.
Alabama
2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Coleman Coliseum
Arkansas
2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Barnhill Arena
2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Regional – John McDonnell Field
2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Blessings Golf Club
2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships – Randal Tyson Track Center
Auburn
2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Auburn University Club
2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Auburn University Club
Florida
2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Georgia
2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – University of Georgia Golf Course
2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Ramsey Center
2026 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – University of Georgia Golf Course
2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships – Dan Magill Tennis Complex
Kentucky
2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships – Memorial Coliseum
2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Regional – UK Track & Field Complex
2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds – Rupp Arena
2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – University Club of Kentucky
2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Memorial Coliseum
2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Regional – UK Track & Field Complex
LSU
2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – University Club
2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Missouri
2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships – T-Mobile Center
2025 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships – Gans Creek Cross Country Course
Tennessee
2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Allan Jones Aquatic Center
Texas A,amp;M
2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships – Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium
2024 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – Traditions Club
2025 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Regional – E.B. Cushing Stadium
2026 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Traditions Club