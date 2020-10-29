SEC Schools Set to Host Future NCAA Championship Events

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

Several schools from the Southeastern Conference are slated to host preliminary rounds and final sites of NCAA Championships from 2023 through 2026.

The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.

The NCAA sports committees made the nearly 450 selections of host sites based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications. Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees.

Alabama

2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Coleman Coliseum

Arkansas

2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Barnhill Arena

2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Regional – John McDonnell Field

2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Blessings Golf Club

2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships – Randal Tyson Track Center

Auburn

2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Auburn University Club

2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Auburn University Club

Florida

2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Georgia

2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – University of Georgia Golf Course

2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Ramsey Center

2026 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – University of Georgia Golf Course

2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships – Dan Magill Tennis Complex

Kentucky

2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships – Memorial Coliseum

2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Regional – UK Track & Field Complex

2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds – Rupp Arena

2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – University Club of Kentucky

2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Memorial Coliseum

2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Regional – UK Track & Field Complex

LSU

2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – University Club

2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional – Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Missouri

2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships – T-Mobile Center

2025 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships – Gans Creek Cross Country Course

Tennessee

2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Texas A,amp;M

2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships – Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium

2024 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – Traditions Club

2025 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Regional – E.B. Cushing Stadium

2026 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional – Traditions Club