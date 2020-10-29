Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin Jost in NY Intimate Wedding

WENN

The ‘Black Widow’ actress is officially taken off the market as she has tied the knot with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman in the Big Apple ceremony attended by close family and friends.

–

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and her funnyman fiance Colin Jost. The celebrity couple have exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in New York, where the actress bride owns a four-bedroom house.

The Marvel star and the “Saturday Night Live” regular tied the knot in the Palisades area of the Big Apple last weekend. The newlyweds allowed officials at nonprofit organization, Meals on Wheels America, to break the happy news on Instagram in a bid to boost donations.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” the organization concluded the announcement.

<br />

Scarlett Johansson, 35, was first romantically linked to Colin Jost, 38, in 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy at an after-party following her hosting gig on “SNL”. The couple got engaged in May 2019.

“It was a whole James Bond situation,” ScarJo described the proposal to Ellen DeGeneres. “It was surprising… He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic.”

Meanwhile, Colin talked about their marriage plan in a separate visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month. He jokingly blamed fellow “SNL” star and “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che for the delay. “We can see him getting ready for the wedding and we’re like, maybe we should wait another day,” he quipped.

The wedding is Jost’s first and Johansson’s third. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for two years. They split in 2010. She then secretly married French businessman Romain Dauriac in October 2014, only weeks after giving birth to their daughter Rose. They split in 2016 and divorced the following year.