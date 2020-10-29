Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett would go on to show off her dazzling engagement ring at red carpet events and during this year’s award season. Colin was by her side every step of the way.

This is Scarlett’s third marriage. The actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, but they announced their divorce on December 14, 2010, after over two years of marriage.

She later married Romain Dauriac in 2014, the same year they welcomed a daughter named Rose together. However, their divorce was finalized in 2017, shortly after she started dating the SNL star.

For his part, Colin previously dated actress Rashida Jones.

But it was Scarlett who Colin described in his memoir as having “a grace and a smile that I’ve still never seen in any other human.”

He wrote, “I’ve met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before. I feel more confident committing to what I’m working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not.”