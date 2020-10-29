Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are Married

“He’s very charming,” she told the talk show host. “It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”



Although this is the first time Colin is getting married, Scarlett actually tied the knot two times before. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017.