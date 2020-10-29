Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are Married

They followed all of the CDC’s “COVID-19 safety precautions.”
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married!
The Instagram account for Meals on Wheels shared the news when it posted a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with aluminum cans tied to the back.
“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the caption read.
“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” it continued.
Scarlett and Colin have been dating for two years. In May 2019, they got engaged in a very “romantic” way, as she later described to Ellen DeGeneres.
“He’s very charming,” she told the talk show host. “It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
