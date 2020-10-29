Sanya Malhotra tweets about her next film Love Hostel



Yesterday it was reported that Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey are teaming up for a film for the first time for Gurgaon director Shanker Raman’s new venture. The actress tweeted about sometimes ago and made it official.



The film is titled Love Hostel and stars Sanya, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. Love Hostel will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan. The film is about star crossed lovers who are being hunted down by a ruthless mercenary and is set against the rustic North Indian backdrop. Tweeting about the film she said, “A crime-thriller it is! Very excited to be a part of #LoveHostel, by @RedChilliesEnt & @DrishyamFilms. Also starring @masseysahib & @thedeol.

Directed by @iamshankerraman and produced by @gaurikhan, @ManMundra & @_GauravVerma.”



Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey are known for their hatke choices and are always picking the roles that are unique. Looking at the title and the brief description, we are sure that this one will be one gritty drama, we can’t miss out on. Waiting for this one.