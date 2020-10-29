Russ Says Drake Is The Only Rapper On His Level

Russ is never low on confidence, and during a recent livestream that he believes Drake is the only rapper on his level.

“There’s one rapper who can fuck with me and it’s Drake,” he said. “That’s it. No rapper can give you ‘Losing Control,’ ‘MVP’ and also ‘Best on Earth’ except Drake. And the difference is, I produce this shit so that’s a whole new level.”

He later commented in a post from DJ Akademiks, clarifying his comments:

“Never said nothin bout ‘best’. Was talkin moreso about ability and versatility. And then yea, also producin some songs..drakes the [GOAT] tho duh lol. Also, you’re supposed to think you’re great lol if more people had my confidence more people might get what they want outta life too,” he said.

Is Russ right? Is he as talented and as versatile as Drake, or is he reaching?

