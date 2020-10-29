Rockets remain ‘100 percent committed’ to James Harden

With head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey leaving after another disappointing playoff performance, there are rumors that the Houston Rockets are planning a “culture reset” to get back to serious title contention. Some have even speculated if the team might consider trading James Harden in order to maximize assets and commit to a rebuild. But according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Houston has no plans of letting the former MVP go.

“What I can say is right now the Rockets are 100 percent committed to trying to cash in on James Harden’s prime,” MacMahon said on The Woj Pod.

This should not come as too much of a surprise, as Harden has been the cornerstone of the Rockets franchise since being traded to the team in 2012. And while they have not won a title, the Rockets have been perennial contenders, even pushing the KD-era Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals in the 2017-18 season. Plus, with Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas set to become Houston’s head coach, the team likely wants to see how the two mesh together.

While Harden is staying in Houston, it seems possible that nearly every other player could be considered tradable if the franchise hopes to make moves for next season, including Russell Westbrook. But it’s also possible that the Rockets feel they reached their ceiling with D’Antonio and Morey in charge and may want to run it back with new leadership. However, if the Rockets fail to make it deep into the playoffs again, they may start exploring more radical options in terms of roster construction.