Rob Gronkowski compared himself to maple syrup in a food-based analogy

When ESPN reporter Jenna Laine asked Rob Gronkowski about the back-shoulder fade connection between him and Tom Brady, Gronkowski provided an analogy that will make many football fans hungry.

“It’s like a saying my mom used to say,” Gronkowski said. “‘It must be maple syrup, because butter don’t drizzle like that.’”

The former Patriot and current Buccaneers tight end Gronkowski then explained that with a stick of butter, one has to put it in the microwave and wait for it to melt. With maple syrup, however, everything happens more quickly and instantaneously. There’s no to dilly-dally.

“You’ve gotta make that play right away, baby,” he said, “and that’s why I’m maple syrup. That’s why she always used to say that, cuz I’m quick with it. I just drizzle all over the place.”

I asked @RobGronkowski about the back-shoulder fade with him and Tom Brady (he said they rarely ever practice it, surprisingly) and he starts talking about his mom, butter and maple syrup. #Drizzle pic.twitter.com/DMRMvADMPS — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 28, 2020

Gronkowski has 10 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ last two games.