Rhodes parasailing accident: Two teenagers killed, third in hospital

Two British teenagers have died and a third is fighting for his life after their parachute rope snapped in a parasailing accident in Greece.

The two cousins, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were holidaying in Rhodes with the boy’s brother when the rope snapped in high winds, causing them to fall from an ‘extreme’ height.

The two fatally-injured youngsters ‘were found dead on the rocks near the city of Lindos in Rhodes,’ the Greek coastguard announced.

The third boy, 15, suffered multiple injuries and is in a coma on a critical care ward, while the captain of the boat they were sailing behind has been arrested.

The three adolescents were hanging onto a parachute pulled by a boat but the rope broke and the wind carried them into the rocks, Greek media reported.

The two teenagers were killed when they were swept away by waves and fell on a rocky spot at Cape Gina.

An investigation is ongoing but eyewitness accounts suggest the rope snapped in high winds, leading the three teenagers to fall onto craggy rocks from an altitude of about 400 ft.

The usual safety limit on most Greek islands is 300 feet.

One of the two brothers and his female cousin were declared dead at the State Hospital of Rhodes.

The other brother was transported to the hospital, placed into a medically-induced coma and treated in the hospital’s critical care unit, for multiple injuries.

A Coast Guard boat and a fire brigade rushed to the scene.

Τhe siblings and their cousin had arrived to the island with their family a few days ago and were staying in Pefki resort.

Authorities have opened a probe into the causes of the accident.

The boat’s captain and co-captain are held in custody by the Coast Guard in Rhodes pending their prosecution.