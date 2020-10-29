Report: Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19

Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report, which will put his availability for Clemson in question.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday about Lawrence’s positive test. Lawrence will miss Clemson’s game on Saturday against Boston College as a result. His status for the team’s game against Notre Dame the following week is in question.

Lawrence is arguably the most well-known player in college football. He won the national championship with Clemson as a freshman two years ago and reached the championship game last year before losing to LSU.

As a junior this year, Lawrence has passed for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Tigers are 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.

Clemson should still be in capable hands without Lawrence. Quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms have both seen action this season and should be well prepared to step in for the Tigers.