Relive Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Road to Marriage

Live from New York, it’s time to celebrate love!

In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently got married in an intimate ceremony. Meals on Wheels America first announced the news through an Instagram post on Oct. 29.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organization shared online. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

While many details of the ceremony remain private, it’s not a surprise that the pair decided to make things official.

The Hollywood actress and Saturday Night Live comedian first started dating in 2017. And while they aren’t ones to document their love on social media, the duo couldn’t help but showcase their chemistry over the years.