Reginae Carter Lashed Out At Fans After Reconciling w/ YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter is uninterested in her fans opinions on her getting back with her rapper ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci, and took to Instagram Live to slam all of her critics.

A few days ago, both Lucci and Reginae posted images to their story, and Reginae’s uniquely patterned headscarf was spotted in both.

Fans reminded Reginae of her reasons for ditching Lucci. The pair parted ways after e took part in Boosie Badazz’s infamous Cucumber Party.

Reginae wants to hear nothing from y’all.

“First off i wanna apologize to not a single one of you mfs because this my world u just living in it! Go to hell,” she posted to her Instagram Story. “I’ve given up caring about how people perceive me. Being yourself is a revolutionary act in itself, embrace that.”

She doesn’t seem to be denying that she has reunited with her ex. Should she take him back or should she move on?