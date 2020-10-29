Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With 7 More Sex Assault Charges

Seven more sexual assault charges have been filed against OG Porn star Ron Jeremy.

Filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, involve six women and go back to 1996, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The DA’s office added three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration.

Jeremy now faces a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, involving 23 victims that span from 1996 to 2020.

He pleads guilty to all charges against him. If convicted of all the charges, he faces up to 300 years behind bars.