Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With 7 More Sex Assault Charges

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Seven more sexual assault charges have been filed against OG Porn star Ron Jeremy.

Filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, involve six women and go back to 1996, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The DA’s office added three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration.

