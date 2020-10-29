Photos: Ileana D’Cruz looks on point in these latest pictures

Ileana D’Cruz made her way to Bollywood after doing a string of successful films down South. The actress was renowned and adored in the South film industry before she made her debut in Anurag Basu’s Barfi in Bollywood alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Post that the actress did a couple of entertaining films like Main Tera Hero, Rustom and more.

Now, the actress is gearing up for her next titled Unfair and Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. Today, we snapped the actress as she arrived at the airport. Ileana’s OOTD made heads turn as she wore a pair of sexy jeans, a white crop top and an oversized denim jacket. Ileana happily posed for the paparazzi as she strutted into the airport. Check out the latest pictures of the actress below…