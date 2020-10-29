Paul Rudd Giving Cookies To Voters

Paul Rudd the Cookie King.
Want one final reason to vote? Well, if you go vote, then it’s possible you’ll be standing on line and Paul Rudd will be there to give you a literal cookie to thank you for your civic duty.
Yes, Paul Rudd stood in the rain and handed out cookies to voters today in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
Like, actual good cookies too. They are Milk Bar, which is legit.
Proof once again that Paul Rudd is truly a perfect being.
Your fav could never, unless your fav is Paul Rudd and then he definitely could, because he did.
In conclusion: extremely nice guy Paul Rudd loves to see people vote, and has good taste in cookies (the corn ones are actually delicious not gonna lie).
So yeah, please go vote! Tbh you prob won’t see Paul Rudd or get a cookie but they give you a sticker no matter what, and this year I also got a cool pen. Worth it!!!
