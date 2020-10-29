Panthers All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey out for Falcons game

Carolina Panthers fans and certain fantasy football owners out there will have to wait at least a little longer for the return of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the Panthers did not activate the 24-year-old by the 4 p.m. deadline to make him eligible for Thursday night’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons. McCaffrey has been dealing with a right ankle sprain that he suffered during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20 and hasn’t played since.

However, there was some hope he could participate in Thursday’s contest in some capacity when he was spotted back in uniform for Monday’s practice. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported at that time that McCaffrey was a long shot for the Falcons game because of the short week but added that the ball-carrier was “pushing” to play.

The Panthers may believe they don’t need McCaffrey to win and improve to 4-4 on the year. Atlanta enters Thursday evening at 1-6 and could start trading players deemed not part of the team’s long-term plans as early as Friday ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.

As has been the case throughout McCaffrey’s absence, Mike Davis will serve as Carolina’s first-choice back against the Falcons. Davis leads the Panthers with 284 rushing yards but was held to a paltry 12 yards on seven carries in last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.