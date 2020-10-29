OSC unveils charter for office to promote innovation and reduce regulatory burden

Article content

A charter unveiled Thursday by a newly created branch of the Ontario Securities Commission lays the groundwork for new forms of capital raising, more avenues for innovators, and a reduced regulatory burden.

The document guiding the OSC’s new Office of Economic Growth and Innovation branch is in keeping with a broader push by the Ontario government to lower business costs and ensure the province is “open for business.”

“The OSC has a role to play in creating conditions that attract capital, talent and new ideas to Ontario’s capital markets,” said Grant Vingoe, acting chair and chief executive of the OSC.

“This role takes on added importance in Ontario’s pandemic recovery, and with the support of our government, we have moved quickly to establish a dedicated Innovation Office, announce its leadership and publish our plans to build a stronger innovation ecosystem and fuel Ontario’s long-term economic growth.”