Origin Queensland Maroons name 17-man squad for Game 1 vs Blues

The Queensland Maroons have announced their 17-man squad to take on the Blues in Game 1 of the November Origin series.
Coach Wayne Bennett will blood a total of eight debutants when the Maroons take on the Blues at Adelaide Oval next Wednesday.
AJ Brimson, Xavier Coates, Edrick Lee, Phillip Sami, Jake Friend, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Lindsay Collins and Jaydn Su’A are the debutants named.
Maroons Squad:
1. AJ Brimson
2. Xavier Coates
3. Edrick Lee
4. Dane Gagai
5. Phillip Sami
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Christian Welch
9. Jake Friend
10. Josh Papalii
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Coen Hess
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
14. Ben Hunt
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Jai Arrow
17. Jaydn Su’A