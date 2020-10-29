Origin Queensland Maroons name 17-man squad for Game 1 vs Blues

The Queensland Maroons have announced their 17-man squad to take on the Blues in Game 1 of the November Origin series.

Coach Wayne Bennett will blood a total of eight debutants when the Maroons take on the Blues at Adelaide Oval next Wednesday.

AJ Brimson, Xavier Coates, Edrick Lee, Phillip Sami, Jake Friend, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Lindsay Collins and Jaydn Su’A are the debutants named.

Maroons Squad:

1. AJ Brimson

2. Xavier Coates

3. Edrick Lee

4. Dane Gagai

5. Phillip Sami

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Christian Welch

9. Jake Friend

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Coen Hess

13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

14. Ben Hunt

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Jai Arrow

17. Jaydn Su’A