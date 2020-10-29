Origin – NSW Blues slam Nathan Cleary concerns

New South Wales assistant coach Greg Alexander says talk of Nathan Cleary being mentally unprepared is “outrageous” as the Blues get ready for next week’s State of Origin opener.

Blues coach Brad Fittler on Thursday announced his 21-man squad for Game 1 with Clint Gutherson, Luke Keary and Junior Paulo all set to make their Origin debut.

Cleary, as he was in the 2018 and 2019 Origin series, was once again named at halfback and looks set to link-up with Keary in the halves.

But after coming off a Grand Final loss to the Melbourne Storm, there was talk Cleary wouldn’t be in the best mindset.



Alexander has shut down any suggestions Cleary wouldn’t be mentally fit and said he expects the Penrith halfback to be more than ready at kick-off.

“Nathan didn’t win the Dally M, but I thought Nathan was the player of the season and was in the top couple of players for Penrith just about in every game this year,” Alexander told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“If there is one young man that is mentally tough, it is Nathan Cleary. You can see that in the way he plays the game.

“While disappointed with the Grand Final loss, gee we’ve jumped to conclusions about him being mentally scarred. Outrageous, I think.

“That sort of talk, Nathan Cleary all of a sudden not being able to aim up, is just ridiculous.”

