Omarosa Calls Donald & Melania Trump’s Marriage ‘Strange’

Omarosa is making headlines again, this time, she weighed in on President Donald Trump’s marriage to wife Melania Trump — calling it “strange.”

“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” she said on British morning talk show Lorraine. “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”

“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” she continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”

We have seen videos of Melania pulling her hand away from Trump.

She also added the if Trump is voted out of office, he would not go willingly.

“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”