Omarosa Calls Donald & Melania Trump’s Marriage ‘Strange’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Omarosa is making headlines again, this time, she weighed in on President Donald Trump’s marriage to wife Melania Trump — calling it “strange.”

“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” she said on British morning talk show Lorraine. “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”

“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” she continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”

