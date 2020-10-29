Oladipo trade between Pacers, Bucks ‘seems unlikely’

Another day, another Victor Oladipo trade rumor. The Pacers guard has been linked with several teams and the latest report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is that the Milwaukee Bucks have spoken with Indiana about possibly acquiring Oladipo.

“League sources say the Pacers have talked with the Bucks about a trade involving Oladipo, though at this point it seems unlikely,” wrote O’Connor.

While Oladipo has repeatedly said that he is focused on getting back into pre-injury form rather than trade speculation, that has not stopped constant buzz about him wanting out of Indiana via trade or free agency after the upcoming season.

But would the Bucks be a good fit for Oladipo? Possibly, as they certainly could use a more consistent playmaker to place alongside two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after the team has under-performed in back-to-back playoffs. Oladipo and Giannis would have the potential to be among the most dangerous pick-and-roll duos in the league, and some pressure could be taken off Giannis to drive the offense, a role he has struggled with a bit in the postseason.

However, Oladipo is still trying to prove he can be the player he was before a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee kept him off the court for a year. Do the Bucks really want to take a risk on a guy who looked like a shell of his former self when he played last season? It’s the type of tough decision that teams who want to make the jump to legitimate title contenders often have to make and if it goes wrong, it can close a championship window quickly.