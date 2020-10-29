NSW Blues announce 21-man squad ahead of Origin Game 1

The NSW Blues have announced a 21-man squad ahead of next Wednesday’s clash with Maroons in Game 1 of the November Origin series.

Clint Gutherson, Luke Keary and Junior Paulo look to be the three debutants having made the 17-man rotation at this stage.

Outside of the top 17, Cameron McInnes, Nathan Brown and Zac Lomax are the three remaining stars who are yet to play at Origin level.

Fittler on Thursday was dealt a cruel blow when it was announced Storm speedster Ryan Papenhuyzen would be unavailable for Game 1 selection due to injury.

Blues coach Brad Fittler (Getty)

Papenhuyzen had been talked up as the top pick to replace NSW fullback James Tedesco, should the Roosters No.1 fail to overcome a knee injury in time for Game One.

However, Fittler has named Tedesco to start at fullback with a final 17-man squad to be confirmed one hour before kick-off on Wednesday.

The Blues coach will also announce a 19-man squad the day before Game 1 where Tedesco’s availability could be decided.

Full Squad:

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

3. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

4. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

6. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

11. Boyd Cordner (c) (Sydney Roosters)

12. Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

14. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

16. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

18. Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

19. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

20. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

21. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)