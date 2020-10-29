NRL: Roosters Joseph Suaalii – Sonny Bill Williams joins discussions to bring young star to Bondi

The Sydney Roosters have reportedly ramped up their efforts of signing teen sensation Joseph Suaalii by bringing in Sonny Bill Williams to the discussion table.

17-year-old Suaalii’s future has been a hot topic in recent weeks after he informed South Sydney, the club he’s currently signed to, that he no longers wants to be at Redfern next season despite being offered a four-year deal reportedly worth $1.9 million.

Since then, both the Wests Tigers and Roosters have expressed their interest in the young star while Rugby Australia continues to circle.

Now it appears the Roosters have increased their efforts after Williams, along with coach Trent Robinson and head of football Daniel Anderson, all made pitches to convince the young star to come to Bondi according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Sonny Bill Williams (Getty)

The Tricolours are understood to be willing to add in a get-out clause to the contract should the teen freak choose to accept.

Reacting to reports that Suaalii would only a sign a contract with an out-clause, Roosters legend Brad Fittler last month admitted he was stunned at the idea.

“I’ve always thought the team has got to be put first,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & The Eighth.

“I’m not sure… he must have some other challenges he wants to test himself with. Maybe rugby union, World Cups, Sevens and Olympics. I’d just like to see him say at one stage, ‘I’d love to play for Souths’.

“I saw him play in a schoolboy rugby game. He scored a try. He’s good – without a doubt. He moves very well, very athletic, you can see how tall he is – he’s a specimen.

“But at some stage, your heart’s got to want to play for a club.”