Nokia’s third-quarter results miss expectations By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Nokia logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Espoo, Finland
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI () – Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia (HE:) on Thursday reported worse-than-expected third-quarter underlying profit in its first earnings report under new Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark.
Nokia said its July-September underlying earnings remained at 0.05 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier, missing the 0.07 euros consensus in a Refinitiv poll.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.