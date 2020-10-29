No new local COVID-19 cases in NSW yesterday, but one overnight

She said the new case was a child who visited a trampoline centre in Sydney’s west where an infected child visited on Sunday.

Yesterday a health alert was issued for the Flip Out Prestons Indoor Trampoline Park at Unit B/238 Hoxton Park Road in Prestons after it was visited by a positive case.

They are being directed to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

In addition, anyone who was there after 2pm that day is a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

There have also been six coronavirus cases detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.