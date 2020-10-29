No new local COVID-19 cases in NSW yesterday, but one overnight

She said the new case was a child who visited a trampoline centre in Sydney’s west where an infected child visited on Sunday.
Yesterday a health alert was issued for the Flip Out Prestons Indoor Trampoline Park at Unit B/238 Hoxton Park Road in Prestons after it was visited by a positive case.
They are being directed to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.
In addition, anyone who was there after 2pm that day is a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.
There have also been six coronavirus cases detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
It comes as NSW Police revealed they have launched an internal investigation after a constable visited the room of a recently-returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine last night.