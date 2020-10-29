Nicole Kidman to Take Double Duties on Series Adaptation of ‘Things I Know to Be True’

Instagram

While the ‘Big Little Lies’ star will star in and executive produce the TV drama about the Price family, playwright Andrew Bovell is slated to rework the storyline for the screen.

Nicole Kidman is adding to her slate of TV projects with an upcoming adaptation of the play “Things I Know To Be True“.

The actress will star in and executive produce the drama, which centres on the struggles of the Price family, and playwright Andrew Bovell, Kidman’s fellow Australian, will rework the storyline for the screen.

It has been given a series order by Amazon streaming bosses, and Kidman is excited to get started on the project.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theatre experiences,” Kidman said in a statement to Variety.

“Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, (head of Amazon Studios) Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

Added Bovell, “This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do.

“I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

“Things I Know to Be True” is the latest TV gig for Kidman. She has already found success on the small screen with the critically-acclaimed series “Big Little Lies“, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, while she is currently filming “Nine Perfect Strangers“, inspired by another of the author’s works.

The Oscar winner is additionally starring in new HBO drama “The Undoing“, another book-to-screen venture.