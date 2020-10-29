Nice ‘terror’ attack: One dead, several wounded, attacker arrested, police source says

One person has been killed and several wounded in what appears to be a terrorist knife attack at a cathedral in Nice.

The attack began around 9am, according to local reports, before police swarmed the area and arrested the attacker.

The city’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, tweeted: ‘I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack.

‘I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice.’

The attack is just the latest to strike France, after an 18-year-old Pakistani stabbed a wounded two people outside the old offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The man has admitted to police that he was targeting the magazine for publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Earlier this month a French history teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded in another attack north of Paris – also over cartoons of the Prophet.

Paty was stabbed by an 18-year-old Chechen after he showed the cartoons to his students during a lesson on free speech.

Parents of pupils at the school had led a campaign against him, before the attack took place. Seven have been arrested.