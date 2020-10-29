Nice ‘terror attack’ as man and woman beheaded near French church and several injured

Two people have been reportedly killed and several injured after a suspected terror attack near a French church.

Emergency services have locked down Notre Dame church in the city of Nice.

It’s been reported there has been a mass stabbing in the city.

It is understood the alleged perpetrator has been arrested, the Daily Mirror reports.

It is understood the victims, a man and a woman, were beheaded, while several other people have been injured.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a huge police operation is now underway and confirmed he will chair a crisis meeting.

The city’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, has suggested that the attack was due to terrorism.

He said: “I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack.

“I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice.”

Pictures from the scene show the area around the church almost completely empty as armed police set up a major cordon.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.

It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty’s killing, French officials – backed by many ordinary citizens – have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.