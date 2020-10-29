New Zealand votes AGAINST legalising cannabis but for euthanasia in landmark referendums

New Zealand has voted against legalising cannabis in a referendum, preliminary results show.

Early results show 53.1 per cent of Kiwis were against making the drug legal, with 46.1 per cent in support.

A separate referendum was held on assisted dying, with the End of Live Choice Bill backed overwhelmingly by the public.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed she voted yes to both of the bills.

More than 65 per cent of New Zealanders voted Yes to allowing euthanasia.

The bill will likely become law in a year’s .

The National Organisation for Reform of Marijuana Laws, NORML, said the early results were hard to swallow.

‘I think it would be fair to say there is some bitter disappointment,’ Norml president Chris Fowlie said.

