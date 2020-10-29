New On Netflix This Week Oct. 29

Coming Friday, Oct. 30:

Bronx — Netflix Film

A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

The Day of the Lord — Netflix Film

Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him. One day, he receives the visit from Sebastián, an old friend who knows Menéndez’s past business. He claims his daughter is possessed by the devil and begs for Menéndez’s help to exorcize her, although he’s well aware of the aggressive methods the priest uses. Pushed by Sebastián’s insistence and his inner conflict, Menéndez takes this case as a chance for redemption. He has a new goal in life but is she really possessed or will she suffer a senseless torture?

His House — Netflix Film

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggles to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities.

Suburra: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The final judgement in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.